Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged with mischief, arson after hit and run in Central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell 900 CHML
Posted December 30, 2020 9:23 am
Global News

A Hamilton man is facing three charges tied to a hit and run on Sunday that sent a pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Investigators say a 2008 Nissan sedan hit a 31-year-old Hamilton man who was crossing mid-block on Wellington Street North between King Street and King William Street around 10 p.m.

The car fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to his leg and head.

Trending Stories

Read more: Brantford man facing charges of not wearing mask, assaulting workers at 2 retailers

The Nissan was later located abandoned on Twenty Road East. Detectives say the vehicle had “obvious signs of an intentional fire.”

The 21-year-old owner of the car turned himself in on Monday and is expected to appear at the John Sopinka Court House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver has been charged with failure to remain causing bodily harm, mischief and arson.

The pedestrian is still in hospital with critical injuries.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsking william streetwellington street northhit and run in central hamiltonhit and run in hamiltontwenty road east
Flyers
More weekly flyers