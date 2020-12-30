Driver charged with mischief, arson after hit and run in Central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing three charges tied to a hit and run on Sunday that sent a pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Investigators say a 2008 Nissan sedan hit a 31-year-old Hamilton man who was crossing mid-block on Wellington Street North between King Street and King William Street around 10 p.m.

The car fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to his leg and head.

The Nissan was later located abandoned on Twenty Road East. Detectives say the vehicle had “obvious signs of an intentional fire.”

The 21-year-old owner of the car turned himself in on Monday and is expected to appear at the John Sopinka Court House on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

The driver has been charged with failure to remain causing bodily harm, mischief and arson.

The pedestrian is still in hospital with critical injuries.