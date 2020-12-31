‘Olivia’ and ‘Liam’ were the most popular names for babies in New Brunswick in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in New Brunswick this year.

About 5,400 children were born in the province in 2020: 52 per cent were boys and 48 per cent girls.

READ MORE: Oliver and Olivia most popular baby names in Nova Scotia

There were 1,026 different names given to boys and 1,174 different names given to girls.

Olivia remained the most popular name for the fourth year in a row, followed by Amelia, Emma, Charlotte, Violet, Ella, Scarlett, Ellie, Ava, Sophie and Mia.

6:26 Dartmouth native Sierra Sparks named Dalhousie University’s 92nd Rhodes Scholar Dartmouth native Sierra Sparks named Dalhousie University’s 92nd Rhodes Scholar – Nov 25, 2020

The most popular names for boys in 2020 were Liam, Noah, Jack, Jackson, Benjamin, Lincoln, William, Oliver, Thomas and Jacob.

Story continues below advertisement

Service New Brunswick Minister Mary Wilson says the year has been challenging, but says the arrival of babies is something to be celebrated.