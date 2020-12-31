Menu

Canada

‘Olivia’ and ‘Liam’ were the most popular names for babies in New Brunswick in 2020

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 9:53 am
FILE: A mother holds the foot of her newborn baby on July 7, 2018 at the hospital in Nantes, western France.
FILE: A mother holds the foot of her newborn baby on July 7, 2018 at the hospital in Nantes, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in New Brunswick this year.

About 5,400 children were born in the province in 2020: 52 per cent were boys and 48 per cent girls.

READ MORE: Oliver and Olivia most popular baby names in Nova Scotia

There were 1,026 different names given to boys and 1,174 different names given to girls.

Olivia remained the most popular name for the fourth year in a row, followed by Amelia, Emma, Charlotte, Violet, Ella, Scarlett, Ellie, Ava, Sophie and Mia.

The most popular names for boys in 2020 were Liam, Noah, Jack, Jackson, Benjamin, Lincoln, William, Oliver, Thomas and Jacob.

Service New Brunswick Minister Mary Wilson says the year has been challenging, but says the arrival of babies is something to be celebrated.

