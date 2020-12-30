Menu

Canada

Oliver and Olivia most popular baby names in Nova Scotia

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 9:54 am
Nova Scotia has released a list of its most popular baby names in 2020, and says Oliver and Olivia take the lead.

This year, the province registered 6,856 births, a decline of 577 since 2019.

Fifty-six babies born this year were named Oliver and 54 were named Olivia.

Read more: Charlotte overtakes William as most popular Nova Scotia baby name

Other most popular names for Nova Scotian babies this year include:

  • Benjamin (48)
  • William (48)
  • Jack (47)
  • Charlotte (41)
  • Levi (41)
  • Noah (41)
  • Ivy (37)
  • Ava (36)
  • Henry (35)
  • Nora (33)
  • Liam (33)
  • Owen (33)
  • Luke (32)
  • Amelia (30)
  • Hudson (30)
  • Thomas (29)
  • Sophie (28)
  • Evelyn (27)
  • Isla (27)
  • Sophia (27)
  • Lily (26)
  • Scarlett (26)
  • Emma (25)
  • Alexander (25)
  • Leo (25)
  • Theodore (25)
  • Harper (24)
  • Violet (24)
  • Emmett (24)
  • Jackson (24)
  • James (24)
  • Lucas (24)
  • Carter (23)
  • Ella (22)
  • Abigail (21)
  • Grace (21)
  • Hannah (20)
  • Avery (20)
The province said “old favourites” like Nora and Henry made a comeback this year.

“Nova Scotia began registering births on Aug. 1, 1864 and the most popular names that year were Mary and John,” the province said.

