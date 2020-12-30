Oliver and Olivia most popular baby names in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has released a list of its most popular baby names in 2020, and says Oliver and Olivia take the lead.
This year, the province registered 6,856 births, a decline of 577 since 2019.
Fifty-six babies born this year were named Oliver and 54 were named Olivia.
Other most popular names for Nova Scotian babies this year include:
- Benjamin (48)
- William (48)
- Jack (47)
- Charlotte (41)
- Levi (41)
- Noah (41)
- Ivy (37)
- Ava (36)
- Henry (35)
- Nora (33)
- Liam (33)
- Owen (33)
- Luke (32)
- Amelia (30)
- Hudson (30)
- Thomas (29)
- Sophie (28)
- Evelyn (27)
- Isla (27)
- Sophia (27)
- Lily (26)
- Scarlett (26)
- Emma (25)
- Alexander (25)
- Leo (25)
- Theodore (25)
- Harper (24)
- Violet (24)
- Emmett (24)
- Jackson (24)
- James (24)
- Lucas (24)
- Carter (23)
- Ella (22)
- Abigail (21)
- Grace (21)
- Hannah (20)
- Avery (20)
Trending Stories
Noah, Olivia the most popular baby names of 2019 in Alberta
The province said “old favourites” like Nora and Henry made a comeback this year.
“Nova Scotia began registering births on Aug. 1, 1864 and the most popular names that year were Mary and John,” the province said.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments