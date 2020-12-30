Oliver and Olivia most popular baby names in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has released a list of its most popular baby names in 2020, and says Oliver and Olivia take the lead.

This year, the province registered 6,856 births, a decline of 577 since 2019.

Fifty-six babies born this year were named Oliver and 54 were named Olivia.

Other most popular names for Nova Scotian babies this year include:

Benjamin (48)

William (48)

Jack (47)

Charlotte (41)

Levi (41)

Noah (41)

Ivy (37)

Ava (36)

Henry (35)

Nora (33)

Liam (33)

Owen (33)

Luke (32)

Amelia (30)

Hudson (30)

Thomas (29)

Sophie (28)

Evelyn (27)

Isla (27)

Sophia (27)

Lily (26)

Scarlett (26)

Emma (25)

Alexander (25)

Leo (25)

Theodore (25)

Harper (24)

Violet (24)

Emmett (24)

Jackson (24)

James (24)

Lucas (24)

Carter (23)

Ella (22)

Abigail (21)

Grace (21)

Hannah (20)

Avery (20)

The province said “old favourites” like Nora and Henry made a comeback this year.

“Nova Scotia began registering births on Aug. 1, 1864 and the most popular names that year were Mary and John,” the province said.