Female pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont.

A female pedestrian in her 30s has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont. on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Dufferin Street just before 8:45 a.m., police said.

Toronto police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In an update on X, Toronto police said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident but did not specify who was arrested or why.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed while police investigated the incident but have since reopened.

