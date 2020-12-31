Battery recycling program to launch in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Starting on Jan. 1, 2021, batteries will become a part of Saskatchewan’s new recycling program.

Non-profit environmental stewardship organization Call2Recycle Canada Inc. will operate the program to provide the option to dispose of their household batteries in an environmentally responsible manner.

“Under the new regulation, Call2Recycle’s program will connect residents with many easily accessible and convenient battery drop-off locations across the province,” Call2Recycle president Joe Zenobio said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We encourage all residents to safely drop off their batteries at their nearest collection location to help create a more sustainable environment for generations to come.”

Call2Recycle has established drop-off locations across the province including 73 SARCAN collection depots.

Saskatchewan government officials said, starting in the new year, an environmental handling fee will be paid to Call2Recycle for the collection, transportation and recycling of the batteries at the point of purchase.

The program accepts used single-use and rechargeable consumer batteries weighing less than five kilograms and excludes lead acid batteries, read the press release.

