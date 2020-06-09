Saskatchewan recycler looking forward to SARCAN re-opening: ‘I’m going to be a millionaire’

Send this page to someone via email

Since closing in March, the brain trust at SARCAN, the recycling division of Saskatchewan Association of Rehabilitation Centres (SARC), has been preparing a reopening plan that will be launched when the depots open their doors again on June 15.

However, there will be some changes from the last time people visited the recycling centre, including physically distancing and more rigorous cleaning guidelines.

“You’ll be greeted by a recycling guide when you show up, which is an opportunity for us to teach you more about the recycling process,” SARCAN communications manager Sean Homenick said.

“They’re going to tell you your recycling options.”

The one option that SARCAN is recommending is their drop and go station, which allows recyclers to simply drop their bags off and receive payment digitally. However, they’ll still be accepting bulk and regular in depot drop-offs as well.

With the new restrictions in place, wait times are expected to be longer than normal.

“Promoting physical distancing for you, and our employees,” Homenick said. “We’ve got physical barriers to separate you at the chute from our employees as well.”

Regardless of the new safety measures and the expected lengthy wait times, Saskatchewan residents, like Brett Smith, are just happy to have SARCAN reopen and get rid of his cans, especially the bags that are near the size of his 12-year-old daughter, Haylee.

“Well, I feel like I’m going to be a millionaire,” Smith said with a laugh.

“It’s like my retirement savings all in one shot there.”

Which seemingly fits one of the two common molds of customer opinions that Homenick received before SARCAN’s March 20 closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There were people being, like, how dare you still be open, this is ridiculous,” Homenick said.

“The other half of people [were] like, for the love of it, don’t ever close, don’t do this to us, don’t do this to us.”

Barring any changes, all 73 locations across the province are set to open on June 15.

