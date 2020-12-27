Mountain of construction debris at Laval recycling plant has been on fire since Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Laval firefighters are still fighting a blaze on Sunday afternoon at a recycling plant in Vimont, after a mountain of construction debris caught fire Saturday morning.

At Multi-Recyclage, an outdoor dumping ground for material waste, fire started after wood meant to be composted overheated, according to the Laval fire department.

Smoke from the centre, located on Saulnier Street, could be seen from highways 440, 19 and 335.

The debris that caught fire contains dry materials such as wood. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze from spreading to other parts of the dump where plastics are stored.

According to the fire department, it’ll be several days before the blaze will be fully extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

“In 10 days everything will be done. The fire will be extinguished in about five days (about),” said Laval Fire Department Division Chief Daniel Beaupré. “Five to 10 days.”

The time estimate includes the time needed to remove the burnt material. Beaupré said the fire doesn’t pose any danger to the public.

According to the Laval Firefighters Association, the fire gained intensity overnight on Saturday.

⚠️ INTERVENTION EN COURS // Depuis ce matin, incendie au centre de tri Multi-Recyclage dans le secteur de Vimont. Matières recyclables & constructions en feu. Code 10-15 pour rappel de personnels. pic.twitter.com/gdIVoAOk1u — APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) December 26, 2020

Firefighters spent the night from Saturday to Sunday trying to extinguish the fire from the mountain of debris and continued all day Sunday.

— With files from Global’s Phil Carpenter

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Montreal firefighters, police dismantle Notre-Dame Street tent city Montreal firefighters, police dismantle Notre-Dame Street tent city – Dec 7, 2020