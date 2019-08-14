6 families displaced after 4-alarm fire in Laval

Six families were evacuated from their homes after a four-alarm fire tore through a residential building in the Chomedey district of Laval.

The six-unit building on Frégault Street reportedly caught fire at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As a precaution, neighbouring buildings were also evacuated.

“[Firefighters] tried to extinguish the fire as soon as possible because there is risk of the fire spreading to adjacent buildings,” Vincent Mercier, chief of operations with the Laval Fire Department, said.

Six families have been evacuated from thier Laval condo after a four alarm fire early Wednesday morning. 40 firemen were called to the scene. The fire is now under control.

The cause of fire still unknown. #laval pic.twitter.com/YVPzN733dg — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) August 14, 2019

One resident was transported to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Residents say they saw the fire start from an air-conditioning unit at the back of the building.

The STM offered temporary shelter on one of its buses to evacuated residents.

The 40 firefighters responding to the early morning blaze were able to control the fire. One firefighter was treated for heatstroke.

Crews are now dismantling the left section of the roof, which was damaged the most in the blaze.