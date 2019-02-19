Canada
February 19, 2019 1:56 pm

Laval fire damages greenhouse operation of Quebec’s largest flower producer

By The Canadian Press

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

TVA
A A

Fire has ravaged a Laval greenhouse operation that bills itself as the province’s largest producer of flowers.

The blaze broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday at Serres Sylvain Cleroux in the suburb north of Montreal, and it burned out of control for hours.

READ MORE: Longueuil police warn of fraudster taking advantage of devastating fatal fire

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The company’s website says its greenhouse operation covers more than nine hectares, with facilities in Laval and Mirabel, Que.

It specializes in the production of annual flowers, selling in Quebec, Ontario and the United States.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Annual flowers
Flowers
Greenhouse
Greenhouse Fire
Laval
laval fire
Laval greenhous
Quebec flower producer
Serres Sylvain Cleroux

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.