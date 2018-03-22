Laval firefighters respond to overnight restaurant fire

A fire broke out at the Chez AlexSim restaurant on Curé-Labelle in Laval’s Sainte-Rose district early Friday morning.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called 911 at 2:12 a.m.

Laval firefighters were on the scene within five minutes and saw flames on the first floor at the rear of the building.

“The fire started in the kitchen and there was some heat damage to both floors as well as a little bit of water damage,” said Laval fire department spokesperson Patrick Ferland.

“The fire was put-out by 3:15 a.m.”

Damage was estimated at $150,000 to the building about $175,000 to equipment and supplies.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation was handed over to the Laval police force.

Twenty-three firefighters were involved in fighting the fire. No one was in the restaurant at the time of the fire.