Laval Italian bakery reopens after January fire

Saturday was a sweet day for siblings Tony and Mary Cerone — for the first time in almost a year, they opened their Italian bakery, Patisserie Boulangerie Vimont, to the public.

They served the tomato pizzas, cannolis and coffee that had made them a bedrock of the Vimont neighbourhood in Laval, where they operate.

Back in January, I covered the destruction of a Laval strip mall by arson. It was a small place in Vimont that housed three or four businesses. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0Nvg7HQPbl — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 29, 2017

Tragedy hit the cafe when police said arsonists targeted an adjacent salon, burning the mall housing it and other businesses inside.

“I think what we felt bad about [losing] the most was Tony’s place because we know how much he loved being with his customers,” said Pina Fata, a longtime customer.

Inside that mall was also a patisserie run by Tony Cerone and his sister Mary. They reopened on Saturday. And the community immediately responded. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/6TSB4xh1xw Story continues below — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 29, 2017

“I was very angry — because we all work very hard here,” said Mary Cerone. “Why did this happen to us?”

At first, they thought they might not rebuild the business, but the more they made the rounds, the more people wanted them to reopen, Cerone said.

When the fire hit, Tony Cerone said, “it was a shock. It’s 8 a.m. in the morning and I’m like, ‘what do I do now?'”

Now, that the cafe has reopened, both he and his sister say the hardest challenge is keeping up with the steady stream of business.