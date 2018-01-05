Traffic, power disruptions in Laval from industrial area fire

A fire in Laval’s industrial district caused disruptions early Friday morning.

Laval emergency services were called to a fire in the warehouse of a recycling plant at 275 Saint-Elzéar St. at 6:24 a.m.

Various recycling materials caught fire and caused traffic closures in the area.

“We set up a perimetre on Industriel Boulevard between Saint-Elzéar and Francis-Hughes Avenue,” said Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau.

“There was debris on fire blowing around in the wind.”

Major industrial fire in a factory on Saint-Elzéar boulevard West in Laval. The building partially collapsed. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qIu3NBWbQv — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) January 5, 2018

Nobody was hurt in the blaze but part of the building was destroyed.

Hydro-Québec cut power to an area around Industriel Boulevard as the fire was fought.