Traffic, power disruptions in Laval from industrial area fire
A fire in Laval’s industrial district caused disruptions early Friday morning.
Laval emergency services were called to a fire in the warehouse of a recycling plant at 275 Saint-Elzéar St. at 6:24 a.m.
Various recycling materials caught fire and caused traffic closures in the area.
“We set up a perimetre on Industriel Boulevard between Saint-Elzéar and Francis-Hughes Avenue,” said Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau.
“There was debris on fire blowing around in the wind.”
Nobody was hurt in the blaze but part of the building was destroyed.
Hydro-Québec cut power to an area around Industriel Boulevard as the fire was fought.
