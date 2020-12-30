Guelph reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, surpasses 1,300 total cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the city’s total to 1,302 cases, while another 24 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city has seen 1,107 resolved cases and the death toll of 14 has remained unchanged since a 70-year-old died on Sunday.

Active cases in the city dropped by three from the previous day to 181. That includes four people being treated in the hospital, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Guelph has been hit hard by the coronavirus in December, with 681 new cases and three fatalities.

Wellington County

Wellington County only reported one new case on Wednesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 538.

Active cases dropped by four from the previous day to 37, which includes two people being treated in hospital.

Another five people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 495.

Its death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 Outbreaks

One of two COVID-19 outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital has been declared over.

Public health announced the outbreak in the hospital’s 5 East wing had ended on Tuesday with only three confirmed cases were connected to it.

Four patients and six staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and are connected to the other outbreak in the 4 East Medicine Unit that was declared on Dec. 15.

No new outbreaks were declared on Wednesday as Guelph and Wellington County currently have nine active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.

