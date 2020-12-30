Menu

Canada

SaskTel sees spike in internet usage over holidays

By Thomas Piller Global News
SaskTel says had its biggest day of data usage on its mobile network on Dec. 27.
SaskTel says had its biggest day of data usage on its mobile network on Dec. 27. File Photo / Getty Images

SaskTel says there has been a spike in internet usage over the holidays.

The Crown corporation announced earlier that it would be providing unlimited wireless data to its customers from Dec. 17, 2020, to Jan. 11, 2021, and data overage charges would be waived during the period.

“We have seen a spike in internet usage over the holidays, most likely as a direct result of waived data overages,” read a statement provided to Global News on Tuesday.

“From Dec. 17 and on, the day we started with the offer, wireless data downloads have increased by approximately 40 per cent.”

Additionally, SaskTel said it saw its biggest day of data usage on its mobile network on Dec. 27.

“Surprisingly, not on Christmas or Boxing Day. We hope that means our customers were enjoying the mild weather or having some technology-free time with their immediate family,” read the statement.

“Our networks are handling the increased usage well. Over the last five years, we’ve invested $1.4 billion to enhance and expand our networks to handle ever-increasing usage.”

The Crown corporation said no phone call records were broken as this traditional way of contacting people isn’t as popular as it was in the past.

