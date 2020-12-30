Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 31 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths at Shalom Village outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with active cases dropping by more than 50 to 1,260.

Public health says the city’s average number of new cases over the last 10 days has been around 98 per day. The drop on Wednesday is due to a delay in labs uploading data. The agency says it’s likely the region will see a significant increase in new cases on Thursday as a result.

Hamilton has two more coronavirus-related deaths tied to the outbreak at the Shalom Village nursing home.

Sixteen people have now died since the outbreak was declared on Dec. 9. Eighty-eight residents and 71 staff members have been infected with the coronavirus at the home during the surge.

The two deaths were residents over the age of 80. The city has had 164 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Public health reported three more outbreaks in the city at Clarion Nursing Home in Stoney Creek, Choices Supportive Group Living Group on Mohawk Road West, and the downtown family YMCA on James Street South. Each of the locations is reporting a positive case with a staff member.

Public health says there are 29 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 30 at:

Four long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, The Meadows and The Village of Wentworth Heights

Three nursing homes — Clarion, Dundurn Place Care Centre and Shalom Village

Five retirement homes — Alexander Place, Grace Villa, St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), and Villa Italia

One workplace — Franco’s No Frills

Eight schools — Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Lawfield Elementary, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Elementary, R. A. Riddell, Redeemer University, Sir Wilfrid Laurier School, St. Thomas More Secondary School and Timothy Christian.

The city is also reporting outbreaks at Carol Anne’s Place at the YWCA, Lynwood Charlton Centre – Augusta Site, Choices Supportive Group Living Group, St. Leonard’s Society of Hamilton, St. Peter’s Hospital, Hamilton General, Downtown Family YMCA and three units at the Juravinski Hospital.

Hamilton’s largest outbreaks include the Grace Villa retirement home which has reported a total of 224 positive cases and eight deaths since Nov. 25, the Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 101 cases and 18 deaths, plus the Juravinski hospital with 103 cases and eight deaths connected to its outbreak.

Outbreaks at the HWDSB Office at Education Court and Sterling Honda were declared over on Tuesday.

The city has seen 5,857 total cases during the pandemic. There are 67 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has 556 active cases as of Dec. 30, with Burlington accounting for 163 cases, Halton Hills with 76, Milton with 156, while Oakville has 161.

Halton has 37 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

Ten long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, Mount Nemo Christian, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

Nine retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; and the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington;)

One hospital (Milton District Hospital).

Wyndham Manor has had 144 coronavirus cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 21. There have been 17 deaths at the home.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 88 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Public health declared the outbreak at Chartwell Waterford in Oakville over on Tuesday. The home had 72 cases and 11 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct.13.

The region has one active school outbreak involving a total of three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,806 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, confirms 21 more deaths over holidays

Niagara Public Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 21 more virus-related deaths from the past week.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,860 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 808 active cases in the region as of Dec. 30.

Six of the deaths were reported by Oakwood Park Lodge on Wednesday. There are now 21 deaths connected with the coronavirus at the facility as of Dec. 30.

Oakwood Park is into its 19th day of an outbreak which has seen 114 residents and 109 staff test positive in the home since Dec. 12.

Niagara region has 26 active outbreaks with 14 of them institutional at:

Four retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines, Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls and River Road in Niagara Falls)

Four long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls)

Four nursing homes (Royal Rose Place in Welland, Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines, Valley Park Lodge and Woodlands of Sunset in Welland)

Two hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General and Hotel Dieu-Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.)

The outbreak at the Greater Niagara Falls General hospital involves 59 patients and 73 staff members who have all tested positive for the virus. There have been 10 deaths connected to the five units involved in the outbreak. The first started on Dec. 10 in Unit C.

Niagara Health is also managing another outbreak for the ministry of long-term care.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 49 cases among 29 residents and 20 staff. The home has had seven deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

Sixty-five of the region’s 142 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have passed at Niagara Health hospitals.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has had 887 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths. There are 81 active cases as of Dec. 30.

The region now has three institutional outbreaks at Norview Lodge in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH and Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland. One staff member at each of those facilities has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 6.29.

Brant County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Brant County now has 873 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 19 more cases added on Wednesday.

The region added five more active cases on Dec. 30 to put the County’s total at 163 with four people receiving hospital care.

The region also has one more death related to a person who contracted the virus. Brant now has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

Public health reported another outbreak in a school involving two students at Our Lady of Providence Elementary School in Brantford.

Brant now has two school outbreaks with the other at W. Ross Macdonald, also in Brantford.

The region has eight institutional outbreaks including six in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, Our Lady of Providence, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald.

There are two outbreaks in Paris at Telfer Place Retirement home and Park Lane Terrace.