Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 92 new cases in London-Middlesex; LHSC reports 11-patient jump

Two more people have died and 92 others have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported Wednesday.

The update brings the region’s total case tally to 3,106, of which 2,464 people have recovered — 50 more than the day before — and 102 have died, 36 just this month.

Health officials said the two most recent deaths involved a man 80 or older who was associated with a long-term care home and a woman 80 or older who was not associated with a seniors’ facility.

The region has reported at least 1,548 cases since Dec. 1, according to the health unit — about half of all cases reported in London-Middlesex during the pandemic, and more than triple those reported through the month of November, which stands as the second-worst month for cases.

According to health unit figures, the region’s December case count is close to equalling the number of cases seen during every other month of the pandemic combined — 1,648.

The region has set at least 10 single-day case records this month, most recently on Tuesday when the health unit reported 100 new cases.

As of Wednesday, there are at least 540 active cases in London and Middlesex.

Of the 92 new cases, 73 are from London, while five are from Thames Centre, four each are from Middlesex Centre and Strathroy-Caradoc, and one each is from Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex. Four cases are pending a location.

Those infected span all age groups tracked by the health unit, with a relatively even distribution among brackets for those under 70.

At least 15 are aged 19 or younger, 16 are in their 20s, 11 each are in their 30s and 40s, 14 each are in their 50s and 60s, five are in their 70s and six are aged 80 or older.

As has been the case for over a week, a majority of cases have their exposure source listed as pending or undetermined, signalling continued challenges when it comes to contact tracing amid what has been a deluge of cases.

At least 71 cases have a pending or undetermined exposure source, while 10 are outbreak-related and nine are due to close contact with a confirmed case. Two have no known link.

“As we approach new year’s, and as we approach 2021, it cannot be said enough that the importance of physical distancing, of maintaining close contact only with those with whom you live, is absolutely essential,” Dr. Alex Summers, the region’s associate medical officer of health, said during Tuesday’s media briefing.

“The incident rates that we have seen here locally have skyrocketed over the course of four to six weeks. This is consistent with what is being seen in other parts of the province. But what we know is that without intensive distancing efforts by all who are able to do so, we will not be able to slow the rapid acceleration that we are seeing.”

The region’s seven-day average stands at 71.7 as of Wednesday, while the 14-day average is 71.3.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 3.3 per cent as of the week of Dec. 20, about the same as the week before and up from 2.4 two weeks earlier.

On Tuesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Maple Ridge on the Park, an apartment complex in the city’s north end, where as many as 46 people are infected with the virus.

Health officials say they’re continuing to follow up with residents and contacts at the complex, located at 112 and 114 Arbor Glen Cres., just north of Kipps Lane.

“The declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, especially when it is related to someone’s home,” Summers said in a statement.

“Our team is working closely with building management to determine transmission sources and reduce the potential for any further spread.”

Hospitalizations

The number of current COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre rose on Wednesday to 38, an increase of 11 from the day before.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical or intensive care rose as well, to 10, an increase of two from Tuesday.

The organization says 19 staff members are currently positive with the virus, an increase of one from the day before.

The organization is still dealing with an outbreak at Victoria Hospital.

Elsewhere, no COVID-19 patients are in the care of St. Joseph’s Hospital, however St. Joseph’s Health Care London is dealing with 10 current staff cases.

At least nine linked to Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, which is experiencing an outbreak, also linked to 13 patient/resident cases.

The organization says one patient/resident case is active at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building, but say it is not outbreak-related.

At least 270 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the health unit. Of those, at least 52 have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

No new institutional outbreaks were declared in the region Wednesday, however two have been declared over.

One was declared at Sisters of St. Joseph in its Care Centre – East and North Hall on Dec. 20, while the other was declared Nov. 10 at University Hospital in 4IP General Medicine.

As a result, for the first time in nearly two months, there are currently no active outbreaks at University Hospital.

At least 13 individual outbreaks had been declared at the hospital since Nov. 10, with at least five linked to the outbreak in 4IP General Medicine.

According to health unit officials, the outbreaks at UH were linked to at least 174 cases in total and 23 deaths.

Non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures remain postponed at University Hospital, and ambulatory and outpatient activity at University Hospital remains reduced to urgent and emergent matters.

“Although UH is now outbreak-free, given the rate of transmission in our community… LHSC does continue to expect a surge in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. We are already starting to see the beginnings of that with our recent COVID admissions,” Dr. Adam Dukelow, LHSC’s chief medical officer, said on Tuesday.

“We’re working collaboratively with regional partners to plan for the impact of the surge, and the impact it will have on our services in the face of inpatient bed, critical care and health, human resource constraints. We’re still working on what those service changes will look like and we’ll share details once they are finalized.”

Elsewhere, an outbreak remains active at Victoria Hospital in C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics, linked to fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases. No deaths have been reported.

Outbreaks also remain active at:

Country Terrace (Woodcrest)

Dearness Home (Facility)

McGarrell Place (Facility)

Westmount Gardens (Apple Blossom)

Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper, Sugar Maple, White Pine, Norway Spruce)

Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term care (SM1, SM2, SM3, MV4)

Glendale Crossing (Westminster, Byron, Pondmills)

Middlesex Terrace (Facility)

Oakcrossing Retirement Living (second floor)

Extendicare (third floor)

Earls Court Village (third floor).

According to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, at least 13 patient/resident cases and nine staff cases have been reported as a result of the outbreaks at Mount Hope. Similar numbers for other facilities were not readily available.

Since March, the region has seen at least 75 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 54 at local seniors’ facilities.

The health unit says seniors’ home outbreaks alone have been tied to 161 staff cases, 147 resident cases and at least 49 deaths.

Schools

At least three new school cases were reported late Tuesday.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported that two new cases had been reported at Lord Dorchester Secondary School, while one new case had been reported at Princess Elizabeth Public School.

The cases are among at least 10 school cases currently active at nine schools in London and Middlesex. A full list of current cases can be found on the health unit’s website.

Elsewhere, outbreak declarations remain in place at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (Dec. 19), A.B. Lucas Secondary School (Dec. 22), Covenant Christian School (Dec. 29) and École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère (Dec. 29).

The health unit says at least 164 school-linked cases have been reported in the region so far this school year.

In the post-secondary setting, outbreaks at two Western University residences have been declared over as of Monday.

The outbreaks were declared on Nov. 19 at Saugeen-Maitland Hall and on Nov. 21 at Perth Hall.

Elsewhere, three cases are active in child-care settings. One case each is active at Gan-Gani Nursery School of London, Wee Watch Licensed Home Child Care London and Wilfrid Jury Childcare Centre – Whitehills Childcare Association.

Recent resolved school cases by date they were reported: Dec. 20 at Emily Carr Public School, Lord Dorchester Secondary School, Medway Secondary School, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, Westminster Secondary School (two cases).

Dec. 21 at École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère, and White Oaks Public School (two cases).

Dec. 22 at A.B. Lucas Secondary School (two cases), École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère, Lord Dorchester Secondary School, Oakridge Secondary School, Regina Mundi Catholic College, Rick Hansen Public School (two cases), Saunders Secondary School, Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

Dec. 23 at Glen Cairn Public School, Montcalm Secondary School (two cases), Catholic Central High School (two cases), St. Michael Catholic Elementary School.

Vaccinations and Testing

Local administration of the coronavirus vaccine began on Dec. 23 at the Western Fair District Agriplex.

According to LHSC officials, who are collaborating with the Middlesex-London Health Unit, Huron Perth Public Health and Southwestern Public Health, some four to five dozen hospital and health unit staff members are at the scene operating the clinic on a daily basis.

“Before opening the vaccine clinic this morning, we had provided the first dose of the vaccine to approximately 500 individuals,” Dukelow said on Tuesday, noting those receiving the vaccine are primary health-care workers from long-term care homes and some LHSC members that have worked in outbreak units.

“We will vaccinate approximately 300 people (Tuesday) and ramp up our capacity to vaccinate approximately 420 each day starting (Wednesday),” Dukelow said.

“We will continue vaccinating through this coming weekend, and by Monday, Jan. 4, we anticipate that we will vaccinate 500 individuals per day. The biggest limitation on how many get vaccinated in the coming weeks will be the amount of vaccine we receive.”

Visitations to the city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres have remained steady over the last several weeks, with dips reported over the holidays.

Carling Heights recorded 188 visits on Christmas, 279 on Boxing Day and between 420 and 550 per day on Dec. 27, 28 and 29.

Oakridge Arena reported between 213 and 316 visits per day between Dec. 21 and 24.

Overall, the centres have seen nearly 129,000 clients and swabbed just over 123,000. Both centres are continuing to operate by appointment only, however appointment slots have been consistently full recently.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, some slots were available for Jan. 3 at Carling Heights. No spots were available for Oakridge Arena through to Jan. 4.

Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,923 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

The province also logged 19 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the last report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 998 of the new cases reported Wednesday are in Toronto, 441 in Peel Region, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham and 144 in Windsor-Essex County.

Meanwhile, some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario Wednesday.

Retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program, says the vaccine will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.

Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians — about 8.5 million — should receive the vaccine by the end of July.

Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.

