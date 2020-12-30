Ontario reports single-day record of nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,923 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, another new record for cases within 24 hours. The provincial total now stands at 178,831.

Wednesday’s case count surpasses Tuesday’s case count of 2,553 new infections, which was the previous single-day high in the province.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 998 cases were recorded in Toronto, 441 were in Peel Region, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham Region, 144 in Windsor-Essex County and 115 in Halton Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,474 as 19 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 1,177 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 313 from the previous day), with 323 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 19) and 204 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 18,603 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Ontarians.

The government said 39,210 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 54,955 tests awaiting results. A total of 7,858,200 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 2,923 cases of #COVID19 and over 39,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 998 new cases in Toronto, 441 in Peel, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham and 144 in Windsor-Essex County. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 30, 2020

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Wednesday was 8.4 per cent, down from Tuesday’s at 9.7 and up from one week ago at 4.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 153,799 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,237 from the previous day.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 20,558 — an all-time high, up from the previous day at 19,891, and up from last Wednesday at 19,424.

The seven-day average is at 2,310, up from the previous day at 2,236 and up from a week ago at 2,304.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

87,604 people are male — an increase of 1,441 cases.

90,099 people are female — an increase of 1,456 cases.

23,097 people are 19 and under — an increase of 386 cases.

65,133 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,039 cases.

51,454 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 885 cases.

25,818 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 458 cases.

13,293 people are 80 and over — an increase of 159 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,721 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 33 deaths. A discrepancy in the number of LTCH deaths and the province’s daily death count is typically the result of when data is pulled and updated.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 192 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,188 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,057 active cases among staff — up by 43 cases and up by 25 cases, respectively, in the last day

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement