Health

50,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario on Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2020 6:16 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to receive Moderna vaccine within 24 hours, Gen. Hillier says' Coronavirus: Ontario to receive Moderna vaccine within 24 hours, Gen. Hillier says
WATCH ABOVE: Gen. Rick Hillier, head of the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said on Tuesday that the province expects to receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine in 24 hours, which he said would be delivered to four sites in the province including southern Ontario, hot zones and lockdown zones.

Some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.

Read more: Ontario expects to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours

Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians — about 8.5 million — should receive the vaccine by the end of July.

Trending Stories

Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health is expected to discuss the province’s framework for vaccine distribution at a news conference this afternoon.

Click to play video 'Ontario’s COVID-19 task force head wants single-dose Moderna vaccine' Ontario’s COVID-19 task force head wants single-dose Moderna vaccine
Ontario’s COVID-19 task force head wants single-dose Moderna vaccine
© 2020 The Canadian Press
