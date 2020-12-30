Quebec records 2,511 new coronavirus cases as health crisis deepens

Send this page to someone via email

As the pandemic continues to gain steam, Quebec is reporting 2,511 new cases and 41 additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Health authorities say 10 of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others have been retroactively added to the province’s staggering death toll.

The COVID-19 caseload stands at 199,822, while recoveries have topped 170,000. The health crisis has led to the deaths of 8,165 Quebecers to date.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb Wednesday, as they have in recent weeks. The number of patients in hospital stands at 1,211, an increase of 80 from the previous day.

Of them, there are four more people in intensive care for a total of 152.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says hospitalizations have continued to soar as the uptick in cases and deaths continues.

“The sacrifices we are asking Quebecers for the holiday season are to help us control this second wave,” he wrote on social media.

When it comes to screening, 28,541 tests were administered Monday. Since March, the province has given more than 4.8 million tests.

Quebec also vaccinated 2,739 additional people Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available. The province’s campaign has led to 25,315 vaccinations so far.