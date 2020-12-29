2 dead following backcountry avalanche near Pemberton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after an avalanche near Pemberton, B.C., police confirmed Tuesday.

RCMP said they received a report of two missing snow bikers around 5:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Goat Peak.

Avalanche Canada releases technology to promote safe adventures

Backcountry guides reported that an avalanche may have been triggered, adding that the debris area was 100 metres wide by 200 metres long.

Guides could not locate any active beacons in the area or determine if the snow bikes made it to the other side of the avalanche debris.

Pemberton Search and Rescue were notified, but could not begin their search due to nightfall.

Crews began to search for the missing snow bikers on Tuesday morning. Crew members found two deceased males located within the avalanche debris field around 10 a.m.

RCMP are reminding people who head out into the backcountry to carry proper equipment, be aware of local weather conditions and avalanche risk, and ensure someone is aware of their location and plan.

RCMP did not release the names of the deceased. The BC Coroners Service is investigating.