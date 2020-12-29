Stolen 1,300-kilogram Cache Creek jade boulder recovered

Send this page to someone via email

A massive jade boulder that went missing from outside a shop in Cache Creek, B.C. has been recovered.

The Cariboo Jade and Gifts shop said someone took off with the 30-centimetre-thick boulder, which weighs nearly 1,300 kilograms, earlier this month.

According to the shop, the stone was last seen in an older-model two-tone grey/blue Dodge pickup truck. The vehicle was towing a flat deck trailer with an orange excavator with a small, wide bucket, and was headed in the direction of Kamloops.

Heidi Roy of Cariboo Jade and Gifts said the boulder was spotted by an alert Good Samaritan who recognized it from the publicity the theft received and contacted RCMP.

A photo provided by Roy shows the jade slab covered in dirt, lying in a tangle of brush and snow in the location she says it was found.

“We are so happy to have it back in one piece, although with a few scars from its adventure,” Roy said.

Roy says the metre-wide slab has been displayed in front of Cariboo Jade and Gifts since she bought the store in 1985, and while it’s become a tourist attraction, it is low-grade jade and worthless as semi-precious stone.

Roy is thanking people who sent words of encouragement from across the country, saying it’s clear “this stone meant a lot to many more than we realized.”

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press