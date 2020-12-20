Menu

Crime

Iconic jade boulder reported stolen from outside Cache Creek, B.C. shop

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 3:50 pm
Cariboo Jade & Gifts says someone made off with its iconic jade boulder Saturday night.
Cariboo Jade & Gifts says someone made off with its iconic jade boulder Saturday night. Cariboo Jade & Gifts / Facebook

If you’ve driven through Cache Creek in the past, you may have stopped at one point to pose beside the massive chunk of jade stone sitting outside the Cariboo Jade Shop.

Future travellers may not have that opportunity.

The store says someone purloined the 30 centimetre thick boulder, which weighs nearly 1,300 kilograms, just before midnight on Saturday.

According to the Cariboo Jade Shop, the stone was last seen in an older-model two-tone grey/blue Dodge pickup truck.

The vehicle was towing a flat deck trailer with an orange excavator with a small, wide bucket, and was headed in the direction of Kamloops, the store said.

The shop is directing anyone with information to contact RCMP.

Global News has requested more information from Ashcroft RCMP.

