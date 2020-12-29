Menu

Health

1st known U.S. case of U.K. coronavirus variant detected in Colorado

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'COVID-19: UK facing travel bans to limit spread of ​variant' COVID-19: UK facing travel bans to limit spread of ​variant
WATCH: UK facing travel bans to limit spread of variant – Dec 20, 2020

Colorado has discovered a case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday, the first known case in the United States.

“Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK,” Polis said on Twitter.

“The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case,” he said. “As well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely.”

According to Polis, the infected individual is a man in his 20s who is currently in isolation and has “no travel history.”

Polis said the Colorado State Laboratory has notified the Centre for Disease Control.

Read more: COVID-19 variant may not be deadlier, but we shouldn’t dismiss it: experts

“Public health officials are now doing a thorough investigation,” the statement reads.

“The individual has no close contacts identified so far, but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases and contact through thorough contact tracing interviews.”

–With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

© 2020 Reuters
