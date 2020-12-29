Coronavirus: 10 new deaths reported as Saskatchewan crosses 15K total infections

Ten more people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, according to the Saskatchewan government’s daily update, which had information from both Monday and Tuesday.

In total, there have been 151 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

One of the recently deceased was in their 20s and residing in the Saskatoon zone, according to a press release.

Provincial government officials said two deaths were people in their 60s and reported in north central and Saskatoon while another was in their 70s and in Regina. The remaining six were in the 80-plus age group with one in the far north west, north west, north central, central east and two in Regina, read the press release.

Health officials said there were a total of 208 new cases in Tuesday’s daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 15,022 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 154.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon and Regina zones with 39 each, while there are 36 in far north east, 33 in north central, 15 in south east, 13 in north west, eight in north east, seven in central east, four each in far north west and central west as well as one in south west. Residence information is still pending for nine new infections.

In the province, 175 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Officials said 405 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 11,680.

There are currently 3,191 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

To date, 423,058 tests have been carried out in the province.

Provincial government officials said 2,371 vaccinations were completed up to Monday as part of the pilot program in Regina and as part of the vaccine delivery plan’s first phase in Saskatoon.

