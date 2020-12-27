Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Saskatoon retirement home avoids COVID-19 outbreak

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 7:25 pm
A resident of Sherbrooke Community Centre tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday but a spokesperson said everyone else tested negative on Sunday.
A Saskatoon retirement home was barely able to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 after no other residents tested positive for the disease.

Someone living at the Sherbrooke Community Centre was diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Saturday, triggering the facility’s outbreak protocols which includes testing everyone else in the unit.

On Sunday, spokesperson Eric Anderson said all other residents had negative tests.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority defines an outbreak to be when two or more people contract the disease.

“It was very much a relief,” Anderson told Global News, “because we know, and we’ve seen how quickly this virus can spread.”

He stressed staff remain “really determined to keep this under control,” though he said they aren’t testing everyone else in the complex.

Anderson said Sherbrooke uses a “village model” for some of its residents, where about 10 people live clustered together in a “house” but have their own rooms.

The person who tested positive lives in a house.

Anderson said staff placed everyone else in the house into isolation from each other and isolated the house from the rest of the facility.

He said staff were only testing those who had been in contact with the infected person.

He also said staff have been working in cohorts since the start of the pandemic and that they were working with the SHA to determine the cause of the COVID-19 infection.

Coronavirus: COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Saskatoon
