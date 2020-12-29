RCMP determining whether debris found is from missing fishing vessel as search continues

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP provided an update on the search for the five missing fishermen from the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel on Tuesday, saying that debris was located that may be from the vessel.

On Monday, RCMP Air Services said it searched approximately 100 kilometres of coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville by helicopter. Debris was located consistent with a small section of the upper portion of the Chief William Saulis.

Police said they are now partnering with the Transportation Safety Board to determine whether the debris is from the vessel.

“The aerial search is expected to resume Wednesday; no aerial searching is occurring today due to the availability of a helicopter,” the RCMP said in a press release.

2:00 Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat – Dec 16, 2020

The Chief William Saulis fishing vessel was carrying six men when it sank early in the morning on Dec. 15.

The body of one of its crewmen, Michael Drake, was recovered later that day. The other five men – Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Daniel Forbes, Eugene Francis and the boat’s captain, Charles Roberts – are still lost.