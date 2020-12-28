2 people taken to hospital following fire in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a northeast Calgary home Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a residence in the 100 block of Castlebrook Drive N.E. at around 11:30 a.m.

Battalion chief Innes Fraser with the Calgary Fire Department said there were five people in the home when the fire broke out. Three people were able to get out safely, he said.

Two people tried to put the fire out themselves, which Fraser warned against.

The fire was under control just before noon. Fraser said while there was smoke and fire damage throughout the home, the entire structure didn’t burn. He believed the residents would be able to return home later Monday.

Fraser added it’s important to ensure you have working smoke detectors in your home. If a fire breaks out, he said families should have designated meeting place outside. It’s important for everyone to immediately leave the home and call 911, he stressed.

Two cats were unaccounted for early Monday afternoon.

Fire crews remained at the scene at noon Monday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.