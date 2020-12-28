Manitoba sees 9 new COVID-19 deaths, total coronavirus fatalities exceed 650

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials confirm nine additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Monday.

Those deaths include:

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

A woman in her 90s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region, linked to an outbreak at Grandview Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.6 per cent provincially and 12.4 per cent in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 107 new cases of the virus have been identified, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 24,252. The new cases occurred in the following regions:

10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

18 cases in the Northern health region

12 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

24 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

43 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 4,442 known active cases and 19,156 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

3:42 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Dec. 24 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Dec. 24

There are 250 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, as well as 93 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 343 hospitalizations.

There are 33 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as four people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 37 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 654.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,076 tests were completed Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 416,970.

An outbreak has been declared at the St. Paul’s Personal Care Home in The Pas. The site has been moved to Critical (Red) on the Pandemic Response System.

In addition, the outbreaks have been declared over at Seven Oaks Hospital 5U4-7.