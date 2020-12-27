Coronavirus: Hotel at Sun Peaks ski resort confirms 4 COVID-19 cases among staff

Send this page to someone via email

Four workers at a hotel in the popular ski destination of Sun Peaks, B.C. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel said the cases are “related to social interactions outside the workplace” and guests have not been affected.

1:44 Several Whistler-Blackcomb employees test positive for COVID-19 Several Whistler-Blackcomb employees test positive for COVID-19 – Nov 27, 2020

The hotel said it learned about the cases in the past two days and the workers, along with their close contacts, are self-isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have diligently prepared for this type of scenario over the past nine months and have robust policies and procedures in place to effectively manage the situation,” the hotel said in a statement on the hotel’s website.

3:43 Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season Whistler Blackcomb opens for the 2020/2021 ski season – Nov 26, 2020

The news comes after Interior Health reported dozens of COVID-19 cases in a community cluster at Kelowna’s Big White ski resort.

Last month, there were multiple cases of COVID-19 at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing.