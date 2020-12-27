Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Hotel at Sun Peaks ski resort confirms 4 COVID-19 cases among staff

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 4:38 pm
Snow at Sun Peaks.
Snow at Sun Peaks. File image

Four workers at a hotel in the popular ski destination of Sun Peaks, B.C. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel said the cases are “related to social interactions outside the workplace” and guests have not been affected.

The hotel said it learned about the cases in the past two days and the workers, along with their close contacts, are self-isolating.

Read more: Coronavirus: Big White cluster now at 96 cases, says Interior Health

“We have diligently prepared for this type of scenario over the past nine months and have robust policies and procedures in place to effectively manage the situation,” the hotel said in a statement on the hotel’s website.

The news comes after Interior Health reported dozens of COVID-19 cases in a community cluster at Kelowna’s Big White ski resort.

Read more: Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing

Last month, there were multiple cases of COVID-19 at Whistler Blackcomb staff housing.

