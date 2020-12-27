Winnipeg’s Portage Ave. shut down after vehicles collide overnight

One person had to be taken to hospital and two damaged trucks could be seen sitting in the middle of one of Winnipeg’s busiest streets on Sunday morning as police investigated the scene of a collision.
Winnipeg Police notified the public early Sunday morning that west-bound Portage Avenue at Furby Street would be closed due to a crash that happened before 6 a.m.
The scene was also impeding traffic on east-bound Portage Avenue.
Global News reporters on scene noted two damaged pickups, one of which was resting against a light standard that had been knocked over.
Police say one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but has since been released.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
