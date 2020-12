Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Winnipeg has lifted its extended snow route parking ban.

The ban, which went into effect Tuesday at midnight, was an extension of the city’s annual snow route parking ban, which remains in effect from 2 to 7 a.m. until March.

Read more: Snowfall brings extended snow route parking ban in Winnipeg

More information about winter parking bans can be found on the city’s website.

4:04 City of Winnipeg talks snow route parking bans City of Winnipeg talks snow route parking bans – Jan 15, 2020

Advertisement