Snowfall brings extended snow route parking ban in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is bringing in an extended snow route parking ban following the dump of snow overnight Sunday into Monday.

The move adds two hours to the annual snow route parking ban already in place, meaning parking will be prohibited on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m. starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Winnipeg saw 10-15 cm of snow in the last dump, and Environment and Climate Change Canada says another 15 to 25 cm is likely starting Tuesday morning.

The annual snow route ban started Dec. 1 and will remain in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1 next year.

Those who ignore the ban can receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early), and may be towed to the towing company’s compound, the city warns.

The city says the extended parking ban will remain in place until snow clearing is finished.

Snow routes are marked by signage, but Winnipeggers can also double check to make sure they’re not breaking the through the city’s website, using the city’s interactive snow route map, or by calling 311.

The City of Winnipeg offers email notifications to subscribers wanting to know when parking bans will go into effect near them, and residents can download the city’s Know Your Zone mobile app to stay up-to-date with snow clearing operations.

— With files from Elisha Dacey

