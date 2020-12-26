Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating death in southeast

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 7:57 pm
Calgary police were at a scene on the southeast end of the city after a man's body was found in the area, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Calgary police were at a scene on the southeast end of the city after a man's body was found in the area, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Christa Dao, Global News

Calgary police were investigating a man’s death after his body was found in the city’s southeast Saturday morning.

Emergency Medical Services said paramedics were called to a scene in the area of Hubalta Road and 54 Street SE around 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating suspicious infant death

EMS said a deceased man was found at the scene and Calgary police took over the investigation.

Police had the area taped off Saturday afternoon.

— More to come

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary EMSCalgary DeathCalgary police investigationCalgary death investigationbody found in Calgary
