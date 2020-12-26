Calgary police investigating death in southeast

Calgary police were investigating a man’s death after his body was found in the city’s southeast Saturday morning.
Emergency Medical Services said paramedics were called to a scene in the area of Hubalta Road and 54 Street SE around 8:30 a.m.
EMS said a deceased man was found at the scene and Calgary police took over the investigation.
Police had the area taped off Saturday afternoon.
— More to come
