Calgary police investigating death in southeast

Calgary police were investigating a man’s death after his body was found in the city’s southeast Saturday morning.

Emergency Medical Services said paramedics were called to a scene in the area of Hubalta Road and 54 Street SE around 8:30 a.m.

EMS said a deceased man was found at the scene and Calgary police took over the investigation.

Police had the area taped off Saturday afternoon.

— More to come

