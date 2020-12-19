Calgary police investigating suspicious infant death

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are treating the death of an infant as suspicious.

Police said the infant’s body was found at a home in the 100 block of Brightonstone Bay S.E.

Calgary police are investigating the death of an infant, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Christa Dao, Global News

Police said it is still early in their investigation, but investigators are confident there is no risk to any other children or the public.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary parents mourning the loss of babies now suffering from loss of annual event

Neighbour Michael Chupik said he saw police at the scene Friday afternoon and was later contacted by investigators.

“Homicide called me around 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. and I talked to them on and off for about an hour,” Chupik said.

“They called me four times and just asked me some questions about the people and that was it.

“I’m not really sure, because they said that the people that live there are okay, so I don’t know what else could’ve happened. They are very nice people and I’ve never seen the police here.”

An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning.

READ MORE: Mother charged in 2017 case of baby found dead in Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve

No other details will be released “given the sensitivities of this investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Calgary police’s Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers.