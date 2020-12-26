Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting police officer in October incident

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Sagmoen is facing yet another day in court – this time after being charged for assaulting a peace officer.

The North Okanagan man was charged following an incident in Spallumcheen on Oct. 29.

That was the same day neighbours reported a police presence at Sagmoen’s property on Salmon River Road.

The property is also where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Generoux were found in October 2017, five months after she went missing.

No one has been charged with her death and no suspects have been named.

On Oct. 21, police issued a warning to sex-trade workers not to go near the Salmon River Road area, and released a photo of Sagmoen along with the warning.

Last February, Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm involving a sex worker.

Sagmoen pled not guilty for hitting the woman from behind with a quad, but the court sided with the victim, stating “her evidence in that regard was consistent and unyielding. While other aspects of her evidence were put in doubt through cross examination, her evidence regarding the incident itself was not.”

He was later sentenced to five months in jail but was released for time served.

In an earlier court hearing, Sagmoen was found guilty in another incident in which he pointed a gun at a woman.

The court found Sagmoen guilty of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and use of a firearm during an offence.

He was sentenced to two years less a day, but did not serve any time, having spent more than that behind bars while awaiting trial.

Sagmoen’s next scheduled court date is Jan. 7 in Vernon.

