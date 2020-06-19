Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for assault with quad

Send this page to someone via email

Curtis Sagmoen is scheduled to be in a Vernon courtroom on Friday morning for a sentencing hearing on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The North Okanagan man was found guilty of the charge in February for hitting a woman with a quad.

At trial in February, the complainant testified in August 2017 she was invited to a rural area near Salmon Arm to work as an escort, then got on a quad with her would-be client to go to his place.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty in North Okanagan assault trial

She testified that after Sagmoen told her he didn’t know where the RV was that he lived in, and then pretended the ATV broke down, she decided to walk back to her vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

It was during that walk back to her car, she said, that she was hit from behind by the quad.

The complainant testified she was hit so hard that she flipped over the ATV and landed on her front on the ground.

In finding Sagmoen guilty, Justice Weatherill rejected defence’s argument that the collision could have been an accident.

“He likely became angry because the complainant began walking back to her car such that whatever plans he had for her that day were about to be thwarted,” Weatherill said.

“He drove his quad at a high rate of speed directly at [the complainant.]”

Friday’s sentencing hearing was originally set for April, but was delayed.

In December, in a separate case, Sagmoen was found guilty of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and use of a fire arm during an offence.

Story continues below advertisement

He also pled guilty to possession of meth.

In that case, which involved a different complainant, the justice said she was satisfied that the Crown was able to prove without a reasonable doubt that Sagmoen wore a disguise and brandished a shotgun when he jumped out of the bushes to greet an escort he had invited to meet him.

That incident also occurred in 2017.

On those three counts, Sagmoen was sentenced to almost two years in custody.

However, he was released on probation as he had already been in custody longer than two years.

– With files from Doyle Potenteau and Darrian Matassa-Fung