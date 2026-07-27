Police in B.C. release sketch of suspect in attempted child abduction

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Police in Abbotsford, B.C., have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted abduction of two girls last week.

The Abbotsford Police Department says at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 22, two girls under the age of 10 were playing outside their apartment complex at 33538 Marshall Rd. when they were approached by a man they did not know. According to police, the man tried to lure the two girls into his vehicle.

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One of the girls called out for their parents, who were nearby during the encounter, which prompted the suspect to leave the area. Both girls were unharmed.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 50s, between five feet five and five feet nine inches tall, with a heavy build and “noticeable belly.” He may be associated with a light-coloured sedan, police added.

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The major crime unit is actively investigating and released the composite sketch on Saturday in hopes someone may be able to identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information that could help identify him, should contact police at 604-859-5225.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or may have dashcam or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident, is also asked to call police.