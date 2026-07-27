Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in B.C. release sketch of suspect in attempted child abduction

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 9:30 am
1 min read
A police composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted child abduction case. View image in full screen
A police composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted child abduction case. Abbotsford Police Department
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted abduction of two girls last week.

The Abbotsford Police Department says at approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 22, two girls under the age of 10 were playing outside their apartment complex at 33538 Marshall Rd. when they were approached by a man they did not know. According to police, the man tried to lure the two girls into his vehicle.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the girls called out for their parents, who were nearby during the encounter, which prompted the suspect to leave the area. Both girls were unharmed.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 50s, between five feet five and five feet nine inches tall, with a heavy build and “noticeable belly.” He may be associated with a light-coloured sedan, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

The major crime unit is actively investigating and released the composite sketch on Saturday in hopes someone may be able to identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him, or has information that could help identify him, should contact police at 604-859-5225.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or may have dashcam or surveillance footage from the area at the time of the incident, is also asked to call police.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices