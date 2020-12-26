Police investigate suspicious death in Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a 64-year-old woman, whose body was discovered Saturday morning in Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

At around 9:15 a.m., the Lake of Two Mountains Police was called to rue des Plaines on reports of an argument between two people. There, police discovered the woman’s lifeless body. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Upon their arrival, police also arrested a 47-year-old man who will be met by investigators. The SQ’s crimes against the person and forensic identification department is working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The police force won’t divulge any information on the link between the victim and the suspect.

