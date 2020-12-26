Menu

Crime

Police investigate suspicious death in Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2020 5:08 pm
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens.
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a 64-year-old woman, whose body was discovered Saturday morning in Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

At around 9:15 a.m., the Lake of Two Mountains Police was called to rue des Plaines on reports of an argument between two people. There, police discovered the woman’s lifeless body. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police confirm body found in Sainte-Sophie, Que. is a homicide

Upon their arrival, police also arrested a 47-year-old man who will be met by investigators. The SQ’s crimes against the person and forensic identification department is working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

The police force won’t divulge any information on the link between the victim and the suspect.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
