Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police confirm body found in Sainte-Sophie, Que. is a homicide

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2020 4:27 pm
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser.
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed on Saturday that the man found lifeless on Friday in Sainte-Sophie, Quebec was a victim of homicide.

The police also disclosed his identity. The victim is 49-year-old Patrick Réhaume from Laval. His body had been found by Terrebonne police on Rolland Street late in the morning on Christmas Day.

He was pronounced dead in hospital following failed resuscitation attempts.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: 35-year-old man stabbed in Montreal on Boxing Day

Early Saturday afternoon, the SQ had made no arrests and had no further details to provide. The SQ could not explain why the victim was found by Terrebonne police, saying an investigation is still ongoing.

The municipality of Sainte-Sophie is located more than 30 kilometres from Terrebonne.

Story continues below advertisement

The SQ is asking anyone with information on this event to communicate confidentially with its Criminal Information Center at 1-800-659-4264.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HomicideSureté du QuébecLaurentiansTerrebonneSainte-SophiePatrick RéhaumeRolland Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers