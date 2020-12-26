Police confirm body found in Sainte-Sophie, Que. is a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed on Saturday that the man found lifeless on Friday in Sainte-Sophie, Quebec was a victim of homicide.

The police also disclosed his identity. The victim is 49-year-old Patrick Réhaume from Laval. His body had been found by Terrebonne police on Rolland Street late in the morning on Christmas Day.

He was pronounced dead in hospital following failed resuscitation attempts.

Early Saturday afternoon, the SQ had made no arrests and had no further details to provide. The SQ could not explain why the victim was found by Terrebonne police, saying an investigation is still ongoing.

The municipality of Sainte-Sophie is located more than 30 kilometres from Terrebonne.

The SQ is asking anyone with information on this event to communicate confidentially with its Criminal Information Center at 1-800-659-4264.