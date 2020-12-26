All Jamieson Hall residents, staff test negative for COVID-19 after employee tests positive

The owner of an assisted living community in Dartmouth, N.S. said Saturday all residents and staff tested for COVID-19 this week have received negative results. The testing at Jamieson Hall was done on Wednesday and Thursday based on contact tracing through Public Health after a Shannex employee, which owns the facility, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 7 new coronavirus cases, including 1 long-term care employee in Dartmouth According to a statement from Shannex, re-testing will take place on Dec. 31 for some residents and employees at Jamieson Hall.

“Re-testing is important. It is how we are able to identify positive cases for individuals with no symptoms and this can control further spread of the virus,” the statement said.

At the direction of Public Health, the facility said that some residents at Jamieson Hall continue to isolate in their suites with support from team members to monitor their health and facilitate safe recreational activities, video or phone calls and window visits with family members.

“Visitors are not allowed at this time. This is a difficult precaution during the holidays; however, the safety of those who live and work in our community is our first priority,” Shannex said.