Environment

Christmas gift and tree recycling in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 12:45 pm
Teenage girl packing Christmas gifts in a car after shopping. She wears a protective mask to protect from corona virus COVID-19.
Teenage girl packing Christmas gifts in a car after shopping. She wears a protective mask to protect from corona virus COVID-19. Getty Images

The City of Winnipeg is hoping you’ll give the planet a Christmas gift this year and recycle what you can from your holiday leftovers.

Read more: Your holiday trash can be a tip-off for thieves: Winnipeg Police Service

The city wants to remind people there are a number of holiday items that can be recycled such as:

  • Empty cardboard gift boxes
  • Paper greeting cards (without foam, glitter, glue or other non-paper items attached)
  • Rigid plastic packaging (remove and recycle cardboard inserts)
  • Empty food and beverage containers

Not all of your holiday items can be recycled and these belong in the trash bin:

  • Ribbon and wrapping paper
  • Foam packaging (Styrofoam)
  • Gift bags
  • Plastic bags
  • Christmas lights, light strands
  • Toys
  • Disposable cutlery and dishes

Extra recycling can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot or community recycling location for free.

Old electronics, including computers, audio/visual equipment, microwaves, and old batteries, can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot for free.

Extra garbage can only be taken to the 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1777 Brady Rd., for a fee. You can also call 311 to arrange a special pickup of garbage, for a fee.

Trending Stories

There will also be no recycling and garbage collection on New Year’s Day. If your collection day normally falls on Friday, put your carts out on Saturday.

Read more: Winnipeg asking residents to ‘chip in’ by recycling Christmas trees

Recycle your real Christmas tree for free by taking it to one of the Let’s Chip In depots, open December 27 – January 31.

Those sites include St. Vital Park, King’s Park, Kildonan Park, Charleswood Centre, Kilcona Park, St. James Civic Centre and the Winnipeg Soccer Complex.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Holiday Recycling Guide' Winnipeg Holiday Recycling Guide
Winnipeg Holiday Recycling Guide – Dec 15, 2020

Your tree will not be picked up from your curb or lane.

If you want to recycle it at a depot, all plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed.

You can get free wood chips, which will be available at all depots in early January.

Winnipeggers recycled approximately 11,095 trees last season.

