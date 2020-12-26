Christmas gift and tree recycling in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg is hoping you’ll give the planet a Christmas gift this year and recycle what you can from your holiday leftovers.

The city wants to remind people there are a number of holiday items that can be recycled such as:

Empty cardboard gift boxes

Paper greeting cards (without foam, glitter, glue or other non-paper items attached)

Rigid plastic packaging (remove and recycle cardboard inserts)

Empty food and beverage containers

Not all of your holiday items can be recycled and these belong in the trash bin:

Ribbon and wrapping paper

Foam packaging (Styrofoam)

Gift bags

Plastic bags

Christmas lights, light strands

Toys

Disposable cutlery and dishes

Extra recycling can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot or community recycling location for free.

Old electronics, including computers, audio/visual equipment, microwaves, and old batteries, can be taken to any 4R Winnipeg Depot for free.

Extra garbage can only be taken to the 4R Winnipeg Depot at 1777 Brady Rd., for a fee. You can also call 311 to arrange a special pickup of garbage, for a fee.

There will also be no recycling and garbage collection on New Year’s Day. If your collection day normally falls on Friday, put your carts out on Saturday.

Recycle your real Christmas tree for free by taking it to one of the Let’s Chip In depots, open December 27 – January 31.

Those sites include St. Vital Park, King’s Park, Kildonan Park, Charleswood Centre, Kilcona Park, St. James Civic Centre and the Winnipeg Soccer Complex.

Your tree will not be picked up from your curb or lane.

If you want to recycle it at a depot, all plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must be removed.

You can get free wood chips, which will be available at all depots in early January.

Winnipeggers recycled approximately 11,095 trees last season.