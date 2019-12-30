Winnipeg asking residents to ‘chip in’ by recycling Christmas trees

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has brought back the Let’s Chip In program, which is aimed at keeping real Christmas trees out of the landfill, for its 29th year.

The program has several drop-off locations open until Jan. 31, 2020.

All Christmas trees sent to the program must be real and have all decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic tree bags removed.

Participating Let’s Chip In locations can be found on the map below, along with drop-off hours.

What happens to the trees

The trees will be chipped into mulch, which residents can pick up for free to use for projects. While there is no limit, the city asks residents to only take as much as they need. The mulch will be located at participating Let’s Chip In locations when it is available.

The city’s supervisor of waste diversion said it goes along with the city’s goal to divert items from the landfill as much as possible.

“It follows other programs of making the landfill last as long as we can and keeping resources out of it so they can be reused. You can get something out of it as well,” said Mark Kinsley.

In the program’s previous 28 years, 391,438 trees have been gathered.

“The participation has plateaued in the past few years. We have a had great participation but we would like to see the numbers grow year after year,” said Kinsley.

More details about recycling Christmas trees in Winnipeg can be found here.

