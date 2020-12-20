Your holiday trash can be a tip-off for thieves: Winnipeg Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays often result in flashy new toys many would envy.

Electronics, jewelry or crisp new sports equipment make great gifts, but the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) doesn’t want you to be envied by burglars.

They say thieves could be casing out more than who is home and who is not as they drive through your neighbourhood, targetting some houses for weeks after the holidays.

The boxes that used to house your new TV, tablet or gaming console may tip off criminals to come back at a later time.

Police say after you’ve opened your gifts, take a holiday inventory by taking photos or videos of items and listing descriptions and serial numbers.

If your home is burglarized, the WPS says having a detailed list can help identify stolen items and make insurance claims easier to file.

Police also suggest not leaving boxes for new electronics and other items in the driveway or other garbage pickup locations for several days at a time.

It’s advised you break down any boxes and put them in your recycling bin as close to your pickup date as possible, take boxes directly to the dump, and don’t share gift information online so everyone knows what’s new in your home.

The WPS says burglars know many households have new and oftentimes expensive items following the December holidays, and following these tips can make you less of a target for break-ins.