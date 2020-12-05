Winnipeg police asking residents to be mindful of Grinch-like porch pirates

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking homeowners to be mindful of how packages are being delivered this holiday season.

The warning comes as investigators are noticing an increase in porch pirates.

“They’re literally following the delivery drivers, they’re following the delivery vans. They see the package dropped off; in turn, they wait for their opportunity to go on the porch and steal it,” Const. Garnie McIntyre told Global News Morning Winnipeg.

There are also people who are taking advantage of opportunities they walk into.

“They didn’t target that house. They just walk on by and see it in plain sight. They weigh the options and just zip on up and take it,” said McIntyre.

The Property Crimes Unit is seeing more of these types of thefts. Protect your packages from porch pirates. Don't let some Grinch spoil your holiday season. #WPSCommunity #TakeAction https://t.co/oACFPLWo5z pic.twitter.com/knomOh7oCd — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 1, 2020

Police suggest looking at delivery options to reduce the chance a package will get stolen.

“Have it delivered to a trusted friend or neighbour, get an alert when it’s delivered so you know where it is and use options that it has to be signed for before it’s dropped off,” said McIntyre.

A Canada Post tip includes tracking your package after you buy it using the Canada Post app, which offers the option of changing the delivery location with the “Deliver Preference” on some parcels.

Canada Post says there are options for a safe drop, where postal works find a place out of sight and out of the weather to leave the parcel.

If you do have a package stolen, McIntyre says it’s important to report the crime online. This can allow officers to follow up and better deploy resources if an area is being targeted.

You can report a crime online by clicking here.