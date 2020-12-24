Queen’s University students asked not to return to Kingston until after COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

KINGSTON, Ont. — Queen’s University in eastern Ontario is urging students not to return to Kingston while a month-long, provincewide lockdown is in effect.

Queen’s says students should avoid returning to the university town until after the lockdown aimed at stemming COVID-19 cases ends on Jan. 23, “unless absolutely necessary.”

A Wednesday notice from the university says it’s giving the advice after Premier Doug Ford said people should not travel outside their regions during the 28-day lockdown that starts Dec. 26.

International students and those set to move into on-campus housing are “strongly encouraged” to postpone travel if they can.

In-person classes will be delayed except for programs like medicine, nursing and other health training programs permitted by the government.

Researchers are also urged to work from home and avoid coming to campus.

