Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Queen’s University students asked not to return to Kingston until after COVID-19 lockdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2020 7:49 am
A Wednesday notice from the university says it's giving the advice after Premier Doug Ford said people should not travel outside their regions.
A Wednesday notice from the university says it's giving the advice after Premier Doug Ford said people should not travel outside their regions. Global News

KINGSTON, Ont. — Queen’s University in eastern Ontario is urging students not to return to Kingston while a month-long, provincewide lockdown is in effect.

Queen’s says students should avoid returning to the university town until after the lockdown aimed at stemming COVID-19 cases ends on Jan. 23, “unless absolutely necessary.”

A Wednesday notice from the university says it’s giving the advice after Premier Doug Ford said people should not travel outside their regions during the 28-day lockdown that starts Dec. 26.

Read more: Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health calls for travel restrictions during lockdown

International students and those set to move into on-campus housing are “strongly encouraged” to postpone travel if they can.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In-person classes will be delayed except for programs like medicine, nursing and other health training programs permitted by the government.

Story continues below advertisement

Researchers are also urged to work from home and avoid coming to campus.

Click to play video 'New COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada as vaccination clinics open up' New COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada as vaccination clinics open up
New COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada as vaccination clinics open up
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaOntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaKingstonOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Queen's UniversityKingston covid-19Kingston Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers