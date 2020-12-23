Kingston’s Medical Officer of Health calls for travel restrictions during lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

As Christmas approaches, many people will be busy travelling home for the holidays.

But with Ontario’s COVID-19 lockdown looming, Kingston’s chief medical officer wants to go one step further — he is calling on the government to impose travel restrictions, backed up by police enforcement.

“With travel restrictions both between provinces and within the province … that will really help us,” says Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer for KFL&A Public Health.

According Moore, the Ford government’s 28-day lockdown, which goes into effect on Boxing Day, should also have included mandated travel restrictions between cities in Ontario and Quebec.

“We’re in a very difficult position, between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa,” says Moore. “Ottawa certainly less of a risk now.

“But between those two major metropolitan areas … people stop in, they visit … and that’s what brings the virus to our community. It happens every single time.”

On Tuesday, the premier said part of the province-wide lockdown was necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 between Ontario cities and also from outside Ontario’s borders.

The premier cited residents from Quebec crossing into Ottawa.

“Well, I remember distinctly Mayor Watson asking me to call Premier Legault, in the first wave — to have him talk to the mayor of Gatineau to make sure people are not coming over the border,” says Premier Ford, “It’s even worse now.”

But, is it enforceable?

MPP Steve Clark for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands & Rideau Lakes says it is up for discussion.

“I’ve heard the suggestions before about roadside checks before, by Ontario Provincial police officers,” says Clark. “I know the solicitor general has heard those same type of suggestions.

“I don’t think we are there yet.”

“My preference is to have a reduction in travel and to somehow mandate that reduction in travel,” Moore says. “It’s a recommendation by the premier, but it doesn’t seem enforceable by any means.”

The main message from Dr. Moore and the premier’s office is to strictly adhere to the lockdown guideline — in essence, stay at home and within your own city, to break the chain of ongoing COVID-19 infections.

The southern Ontario lockdown continues until Jan. 23.

