Canada

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of a fatal collision in Richmond Hill Wednesday night.
The scene of a fatal collision in Richmond Hill Wednesday night. Andrew Collins / Global News

York Regional Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill late Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers initially said a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and in a tweet posted after midnight, announced that the victim died.

The driver remained at the scene and witnesses spoke to officers, police said.

Trending Stories

There is no word on what led to the collision.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCollisionFatal CollisionYork Regional PolicePedestrian StruckYork RegionRichmond HillYorkBayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive
