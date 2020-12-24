Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill: police

York Regional Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill late Wednesday.
Police said they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 10 p.m.
Officers initially said a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and in a tweet posted after midnight, announced that the victim died.
Read more: Woman charged in connection with Toronto lawyer’s murder was defendant in lawsuit he worked on
The driver remained at the scene and witnesses spoke to officers, police said.
Trending Stories
There is no word on what led to the collision.
Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments