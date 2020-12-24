Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Richmond Hill: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill late Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers initially said a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and in a tweet posted after midnight, announced that the victim died.

The driver remained at the scene and witnesses spoke to officers, police said.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Richmond Hill

Pedestrian deceased

Driver remained at the scene

Bayview Ave/Major Mackenize Dr to be closed for several hours

Any witnesses to contact Major Collision Unit

DI 1320 #RichmondHill — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) December 24, 2020