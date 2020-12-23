Canada adds 6,846 new coronavirus cases as country approves Moderna vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 6,846 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total case count to 527,930.

Provincial health authorities also confirmed another 172 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the virus has claimed 14,597 lives in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

However, 438,452 people have recovered after contracting the respiratory illness, while 17,635,846 tests have been administered across the country.

The new cases come as the country approved a second vaccine against the virus from American biotechnology company Moderna.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said now that Health Canada has approved the vaccine, “we have the green light to start rolling it out across the country.”

He said the first vaccines from Canada’s 40-million dose order will arrive “in the coming days.”

1:15 Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $70 million in support for Red Cross’ COVID-19 response Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $70 million in support for Red Cross’ COVID-19 response

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with the regulatory branch of Health Canada, said the authorization is a “critical step” in ensuring a COVID-19 vaccine is available to all Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

Sharma said the agency authorized the vaccine after an “independent and thorough scientific review for safety, efficacy and quality.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“After accessing all the data we concluded there was strong evidence that showed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks,” she said.

Thousands of new infections in the provinces

In Ontario, 2,408 new cases were reported, bringing the provincial case load to 162,663.

Health officials also said 41 more people have died, pushing Ontario’s death toll to 4,229.

Meanwhile, Quebec saw 2,247 new infections and 73 more deaths.

To date, the province has reported 183,523 cases of COVID-19 and 7,867 fatalities.

0:34 Coronavirus: Canada to receive an additional 250,000 Pfizer vaccine doses in January Coronavirus: Canada to receive an additional 250,000 Pfizer vaccine doses in January

In Saskatchewan, 159 new cases were confirmed, pushing the province’s total number of infections to 7,867 on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities also confirmed another five people have died after testing positive for the virus.

To date, Saskatchewan has seen 130 fatalities connected to COVID-19.

Manitoba added 201 new coronavirus infections for a total of 23,381. Fifteen new fatalities bring the province’s death toll to 605.

Ten new cases of the virus were detected in Atlantic Canada on Wednesday.

New Brunswick added five new cases for a total of 585, while Nova Scotia added four new cases pushing the provincial case load to 1,458.

The provinces did not report any additional fatalities, meaning the death tolls remained at eight and 65 respectively.

1:16 Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant Coronavirus: Heath Canada official says Moderna vaccine believed to be effective against new U.K. variant

In Newfoundland and Labrador, one new case was detected, but health officials said no new deaths had occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 384 infections and four fatalities have been reported.

Prince Edward Island did not release any new COVID-19 data on Wednesday, but the latest numbers from Tuesday say the province has seen 91 confirmed cases of the virus, 84 of which are considered to be resolved.

In Western Canada 1,819 new cases were detected, with Alberta and British Columbia reporting 1,301 and 518 infections respectively.

Nineteen new deaths in Alberta bring the province’s death toll to 890, while the total number of cases stands at 93,781.

Meanwhile, health officials in B.C. said 19 more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the total number of fatalities to 796.

B.C. has seen 47,603 confirmed COVID-19 infections, and 424 epidemiologically-linked cases, meaning they have not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.

New cases in Nunavut

Nunavut added two new cases of COVID-19, but health officials said no one else has died after contracting the virus.

To date, the territory has seen 264 cases of the novel coronavirus and two fatalities.

Story continues below advertisement

0:54 Coronavirus: Moderna’s vaccine approval ‘critical’ for equitable access, Health Canada officials say Coronavirus: Moderna’s vaccine approval ‘critical’ for equitable access, Health Canada officials say

Health authorities in The Northwest Territories did not report any new infections, meaning the total number of cases remained at 24 on Wednesday.

The Yukon did not release any new COVID-19 data on Wednesday. So far, the territory has seen 59 cases of the virus and one fatality.

Global cases top 78 million

Globally over 78 million people have contracted the virus.

By 7 p.m. ET, there were a total of 78,551,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world.

To date, 1,725,959 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States remained the viral epicentre on Wednesday, with over 18.3 million infections and more than 325,000 fatalities.