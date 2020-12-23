Suspect in custody following machete attack at Kingston motel and stabbing on Kingston Transit bus

A 29 year-old man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, following two separate incidents in Kingston, including a random stabbing on a transit bus.

According to Kingston Police the first incident occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night at a midtown Kington motel. Police say a man become confrontational with two managers in the hallway of the motel.

Investigators say the accused then proceeded to punch both of the victims multiple times in the head and face before brandishing a machete. Both victims were struck and injured with the machete before the suspect fled from the scene.

Read more: Youth arrested following stabbing on Kingston Transit bus

Kingston Police responded to the scene but were unable to locate the accused. Both victims, men aged 31 and 67, were transported to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

About 15 hours later police say the suspect boarded a Kingston Transit bus on Montreal Street in downtown Kingston. According to investigators the victim, a 37-year-old man, was already seated on the bus and had no interactions with the accused during their commute. When the bus was in the area of Princess Street and Bagot Street, the accused is alleged to have pulled a knife from the bag he was carrying and used it to stab the victim in the chest. The accused then took the victim’s backpack and fled the bus.

Kingston Police responded to the scene within minutes and located the accused on a second Kingston Transit bus in the area of Brock Street. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters where he will be held until a future bail hearing. The victim was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old local man, with no fixed address has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for committing an offence and breach of probation, in connection with the stabbing on a Kingston Transit bus. He is also charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation stemming from the violent incident at the motel Tuesday night.

Advertisement