Huge fire breaks out in abandoned New Westminster apartment building

A huge fire broke out in an abandoned apartment building in New Westminster Wednesday morning.
Police and fire crews arrived on the scene at 14th Street and Cariboo Street around 7 a.m.
The fire is now under control but still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area as there are several road closures in effect.
Trending Stories
There is also flooding in the 1400-block of Stewardson Way.
– More to come
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments