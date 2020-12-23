Menu

Fire

Huge fire breaks out in abandoned New Westminster apartment building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 12:03 pm
This photo tweeted to Global BC shows the smoke from the fire in New Westminster.
This photo tweeted to Global BC shows the smoke from the fire in New Westminster. @whatllittake

A huge fire broke out in an abandoned apartment building in New Westminster Wednesday morning.

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene at 14th Street and Cariboo Street around 7 a.m.

The fire is now under control but still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Read more: Massive blaze erupts at plastics recycling facility in New Westminster

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area as there are several road closures in effect.

There is also flooding in the 1400-block of Stewardson Way.

– More to come

